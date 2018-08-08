Further Information

Contact points
Bundesagentur für Arbeit (Federal Employment Agency - BA)
Occupational information centres (BIZ) at Employment Agencies
Addresses of all occupational information centres in Germany:
www.arbeitsagentur.de/web/wcm/idc/groups/public/documents/
webdatei/mdaw/mtqw/~edisp/l6019022dstbai378099.pdf
You can find planet-beruf.de information folders on regulated training occupations here (www.biz-medien.de/planet-beruf)
and abi>> information files on occupations requiring a degree (www.biz-medien.de/abi).
Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge (Federal Office for Migration and Refugees - BAMF)
www.bamf.de
Search for migrant advisory centres throughout Germany:
www.bamf.de/SiteGlobals/Functions/WebGIS/DE/WebGIS_
Migrationserstberatung.html
Youth migration services
Integration of young people with a migration background
www.jmd-portal.de
Goethe Institute
Germany's cultural institute; provides information on Germany and language courses
www.goethe.de
Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung (Federal Ministry of Education and Research - BMBF)
Kultusministerkonferenz (Conference of Education Ministers)
Standing conference of the education ministers of the federal states
www.kmk.org
Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (German Academic Exchange Service - DAAD)
Information for students from abroad on study opportunities, universities, financing and life in Germany
www.daad.de/deutschland/de
Deutsches Studentenwerk
Information on financing studies, living conditions during studies, studying with a migration background, studying with a child, studying with a disability
www.studentenwerke.de
Industrie- und Handelskammern (Chambers of Industry and Commerce - IHK)
Regional information on regulated training occupations in industry and commerce
www.ihk.de
Handwerkskammern (Chambers of Trade - HWK)
Regional information on regulated training occupations in craft trades
www.handwerkskammer.de
Bundesring der Abendgymnasien
Catching up on a higher secondary school leaving certificate in evening classes; with addresses of all night schools in Germany
www.abendgymnasien.com
Bundesring der Kollegs
Catching up on a higher secondary school leaving certificate in evening classes; with addresses of all preparatory institutes in Germany
www.bundesring.de
Important links
App „Ankommen“ („Arrival“)
Orientation during the first weeks in Germany; offer from the Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge, Bundesagentur für Arbeit, Goethe-Institut and Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Radio)
www.ankommenapp.de
Anabin
Information on recognition of foreign qualifications in Germany; offer from the Conference of Ministers of Education
http://anabin.kmk.org
Recognition in Germany
Information portal of the Federal Government on recognition of foreign professional qualifications
www.anerkennung-in-deutschland.de
Zeugnisanerkennungsstellen (certificate recognition offices)
Overview of certificate recognition offices in Germany, broken down by federal state:
www.brd.nrw.de/schule/schulrecht_schulverwaltung/pdf/
Zeugnisanerkennungsstellen_in_Deutschland_01_05_2015.pdf
Education server
Information on studying, vocational training and further training in Germany; offer from the federal and state governments
www.bildungsserver.de
studienwahl.de
Information on studying, degree courses, applications, qualifications, dual studying; offer from the Federal Employment Agency and the federal states
www.studienwahl.de
Information in English as well at
studienwahl.de/en/chnews.htm
hochschulstart.de
Information on nationwide restricted admission degree courses and dialogue-oriented service method; offer from the Stiftung für Hochschulzulassung
www.hochschulstart.de
Hochschulkompass
Information on German universities, degree courses, doctorates, international cooperations; offer from the Vice-Chancellors' Conference
www.hochschulkompass.de
BERUFENET
Information on occupations with over 3,000 job descriptions; offer from the Federal Employment Agency
www.berufenet.arbeitsagentur.de
BERUFE.TV
Over 350 films on regulated training occupations and occupations requiring a degree; offer from the Federal Employment Agency
www.berufe.tv
Information in English as well at berufe.tv/en
Film “Apprenticeships in Germany”
Film “Apprenticeship in Germany”
Film “Studying in Germany”
KURSNET
Information on schooling and further training, as well as providers; offer from the Federal Employment Agency
kursnet-finden.arbeitsagentur.de
JOBBÖRSE at the Federal Employment Agency
Database with vacancies (employment, training, work experience, etc.)
http://jobboerse.arbeitsagentur.de
planet-beruf.de
Information on choosing an occupation, training, applications; information in particular for refugees in English, French and Arabic; offer from the Federal Employment Agency
www.planet-beruf.de
www.planet-beruf.de/schuelerinnen/einsteigen
AusbildungPlus
Information on dual degree courses and training courses with an additional qualification; offer from the Bundesinstitut für Berufsbildung (Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training)
www.ausbildungplus.de
Training place exchange of the Chambers of Industry and Commerce
Database with training place vacancies throughout Germany; offer from chambers of industry and commerce
www.ihk-lehrstellenboerse.de
Training place exchange of the Chambers of Trade
Database with training place vacancies throughout Germany; offer from chambers of trade
www.handwerkskammer.de/service/lehrstellenboerse.html