Further Information

One step after the other: There are institutions you can turn to when needed and websites on the internet where you can find answers to your questions.

Bundesagentur für Arbeit (Federal Employment Agency - BA)

www.arbeitsagentur.de

Occupational information centres (BIZ) at Employment Agencies

Addresses of all occupational information centres in Germany:

www.arbeitsagentur.de/web/wcm/idc/groups/public/documents/

webdatei/mdaw/mtqw/~edisp/l6019022dstbai378099.pdf

You can find planet-beruf.de information folders on regulated training occupations here (www.biz-medien.de/planet-beruf)

and abi>> information files on occupations requiring a degree (www.biz-medien.de/abi).

Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge (Federal Office for Migration and Refugees - BAMF)

www.bamf.de

Search for migrant advisory centres throughout Germany:

www.bamf.de/SiteGlobals/Functions/WebGIS/DE/WebGIS_

Migrationserstberatung.html

Youth migration services

Integration of young people with a migration background

www.jmd-portal.de

Goethe Institute

Germany's cultural institute; provides information on Germany and language courses

www.goethe.de

Bundesministerium für Bildung und Forschung (Federal Ministry of Education and Research - BMBF)

www.bmbf.de

Kultusministerkonferenz (Conference of Education Ministers)

Standing conference of the education ministers of the federal states

www.kmk.org

Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (German Academic Exchange Service - DAAD)

Information for students from abroad on study opportunities, universities, financing and life in Germany

www.daad.de/deutschland/de

Deutsches Studentenwerk

Information on financing studies, living conditions during studies, studying with a migration background, studying with a child, studying with a disability

www.studentenwerke.de

Industrie- und Handelskammern (Chambers of Industry and Commerce - IHK)

Regional information on regulated training occupations in industry and commerce

www.ihk.de

Handwerkskammern (Chambers of Trade - HWK)

Regional information on regulated training occupations in craft trades

www.handwerkskammer.de

Bundesring der Abendgymnasien

Catching up on a higher secondary school leaving certificate in evening classes; with addresses of all night schools in Germany

www.abendgymnasien.com

Bundesring der Kollegs

Catching up on a higher secondary school leaving certificate in evening classes; with addresses of all preparatory institutes in Germany

www.bundesring.de



App „Ankommen“ („Arrival“)

Orientation during the first weeks in Germany; offer from the Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge, Bundesagentur für Arbeit, Goethe-Institut and Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Radio)

www.ankommenapp.de

Anabin

Information on recognition of foreign qualifications in Germany; offer from the Conference of Ministers of Education

http://anabin.kmk.org

Recognition in Germany

Information portal of the Federal Government on recognition of foreign professional qualifications

www.anerkennung-in-deutschland.de

Zeugnisanerkennungsstellen (certificate recognition offices)

Overview of certificate recognition offices in Germany, broken down by federal state:

www.brd.nrw.de/schule/schulrecht_schulverwaltung/pdf/

Zeugnisanerkennungsstellen_in_Deutschland_01_05_2015.pdf

Education server

Information on studying, vocational training and further training in Germany; offer from the federal and state governments

www.bildungsserver.de

studienwahl.de

Information on studying, degree courses, applications, qualifications, dual studying; offer from the Federal Employment Agency and the federal states

www.studienwahl.de

Information in English as well at

studienwahl.de/en/chnews.htm

hochschulstart.de

Information on nationwide restricted admission degree courses and dialogue-oriented service method; offer from the Stiftung für Hochschulzulassung

www.hochschulstart.de

Hochschulkompass

Information on German universities, degree courses, doctorates, international cooperations; offer from the Vice-Chancellors' Conference

www.hochschulkompass.de

BERUFENET

Information on occupations with over 3,000 job descriptions; offer from the Federal Employment Agency

www.berufenet.arbeitsagentur.de

BERUFE.TV

Over 350 films on regulated training occupations and occupations requiring a degree; offer from the Federal Employment Agency

www.berufe.tv

Information in English as well at berufe.tv/en

Film “Apprenticeships in Germany”

Film “Apprenticeship in Germany”

Film “Studying in Germany”



KURSNET

Information on schooling and further training, as well as providers; offer from the Federal Employment Agency

kursnet-finden.arbeitsagentur.de

JOBBÖRSE at the Federal Employment Agency

Database with vacancies (employment, training, work experience, etc.)

http://jobboerse.arbeitsagentur.de

planet-beruf.de

Information on choosing an occupation, training, applications; information in particular for refugees in English, French and Arabic; offer from the Federal Employment Agency

www.planet-beruf.de

www.planet-beruf.de/schuelerinnen/einsteigen

AusbildungPlus

Information on dual degree courses and training courses with an additional qualification; offer from the Bundesinstitut für Berufsbildung (Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training)

www.ausbildungplus.de

Training place exchange of the Chambers of Industry and Commerce

Database with training place vacancies throughout Germany; offer from chambers of industry and commerce

www.ihk-lehrstellenboerse.de

Training place exchange of the Chambers of Trade

Database with training place vacancies throughout Germany; offer from chambers of trade

www.handwerkskammer.de/service/lehrstellenboerse.html